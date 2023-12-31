Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $21,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.60. 1,501,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.88.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

