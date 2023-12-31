Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $40,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,707,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $576,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Amgen by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

AMGN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.02. 1,766,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388,771. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $289.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.58 and a 200 day moving average of $257.71. The firm has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

