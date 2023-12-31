Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,037.9% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 57,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,649. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

