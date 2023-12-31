Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $17.02 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.00. 1,671,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,491. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.73. The stock has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

