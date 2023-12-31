Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $18.55 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $18,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $980,759,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Prologis by 69,785.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,903,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $969,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892,082 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 12,581.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,760,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PLD traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.30. 2,938,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,789. The company has a market cap of $123.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.