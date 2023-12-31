Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $20.30 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 133.8% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.57. 21,615,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,380,196. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. Nomura cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

