Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 23,600 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $18,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.9 %

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,868,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,250,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,109 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $1,297,034.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,210.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

