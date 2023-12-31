Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,097,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $30,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.6 %

BAC traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 28,060,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,786,660. The company has a market cap of $266.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

