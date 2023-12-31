Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by TFC Financial Management Inc.

TFC Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,098 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $341,804,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on F shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,964,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,764,400. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

