Fusionist (ACE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $225.69 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Fusionist has a total market cap of $225.69 million and $45.71 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for about $10.27 or 0.00024217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusionist has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusionist Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 10.41174098 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $48,719,137.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusionist using one of the exchanges listed above.

