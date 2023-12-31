Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives $15.57 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $9.75 on Friday. Gambling.com Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $412.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 348.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 317,600.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

