Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Update

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,220,000 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the November 30th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 233,911.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,559,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,839,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 1,180.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,283,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402,297 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth about $34,825,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 636.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,091,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,153,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.60 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Gerdau Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GGB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. 3,043,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,195,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. Gerdau has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Gerdau had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gerdau will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0962 per share. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Gerdau Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.