GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) vs. Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) Head-To-Head Survey

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) and Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Upexi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech -360.52% N/A -149.69% Upexi -16.21% -42.51% -19.60%

Risk & Volatility

GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $8.40 million 0.10 -$25.42 million ($0.63) -0.03 Upexi $96.81 million 0.24 -$16.93 million N/A N/A

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Upexi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Upexi has higher revenue and earnings than GLG Life Tech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for GLG Life Tech and Upexi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Upexi 0 0 2 0 3.00

Upexi has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 374.14%. Given Upexi’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upexi is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Upexi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upexi beats GLG Life Tech on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLG Life Tech

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry. The company was formerly known as GLG Life Tech Limited and changed its name to GLG Life Tech Corporation in March 2007. GLG Life Tech Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

