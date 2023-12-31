Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) vs. C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) Critical Contrast

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) and C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Global Ship Lease and C3is, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ship Lease 0 0 1 0 3.00 C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Ship Lease currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.14%. Given Global Ship Lease’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Global Ship Lease is more favorable than C3is.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ship Lease 47.28% 30.42% 14.85% C3is N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Global Ship Lease and C3is’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

47.5% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Global Ship Lease shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Ship Lease and C3is’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ship Lease $645.65 million 1.10 $292.92 million $8.50 2.33 C3is $3.29 million 1.05 $550,000.00 N/A N/A

Global Ship Lease has higher revenue and earnings than C3is.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats C3is on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc. owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About C3is

C3is Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers, and traders. The company owns and operates a fleet of two handysize drybulk carriers which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. C3is Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Majuro, Marshall Islands.

