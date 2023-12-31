Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Acquires 267 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Tesla were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $248.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $789.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

