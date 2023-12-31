Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

OEF opened at $223.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.42 and a twelve month high of $224.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.02.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

