Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MUB opened at $108.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.35 and a 200-day moving average of $105.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.