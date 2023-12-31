Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Invests $6.36 Million in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,361,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 86,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,398 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM opened at $168.54 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $107.14 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.13.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3807 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

