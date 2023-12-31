Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,728 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.2% of Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4 %

QQQ stock opened at $409.52 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $260.34 and a 12 month high of $412.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.64.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

