Global Wealth Strategies & Associates Sells 108 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Global Wealth Strategies & Associates decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342,339 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,312,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% during the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 456,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,030,000 after purchasing an additional 318,089 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $252.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.16. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.42 and a 12-month high of $258.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

