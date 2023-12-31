Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of -0.77. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 10,881,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,717 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,153,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,807 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,391,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 584,769 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,760,000.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in adult; and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.