GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Update

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 144,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
GREE Price Performance
Shares of GREE stock remained flat at $6.20 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. GREE has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.01.
GREE Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GREE
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.