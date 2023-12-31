Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.10 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 33.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Grin has a market cap of $8.10 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0825 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 59.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,457.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.96 or 0.00174156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.67 or 0.00623240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009245 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00052419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00391254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.63 or 0.00225180 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000742 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

