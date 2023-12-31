GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Short Interest Down 22.4% in December

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other GrowGeneration news, CEO Darren Lampert bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,333,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Institutional Trading of GrowGeneration

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 644.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 158.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 96.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,714. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About GrowGeneration

(Get Free Report)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.