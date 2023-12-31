GXChain (GXC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $24.59 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $24.59 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002042 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000857 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

