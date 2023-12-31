GXChain (GXC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. GXChain has a market capitalization of $24.59 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002039 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars.

