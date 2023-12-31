H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 9.7% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at $996,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FUL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 1.2 %

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $83.64.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $900.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

H.B. Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

