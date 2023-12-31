Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives $49.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Halliburton alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HAL

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,768,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.02. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.