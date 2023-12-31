Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,911 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,911 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 40,438 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.69. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.12. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.22.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

