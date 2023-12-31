Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Progyny by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Progyny by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,877,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 164,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 75,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 1,174,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,736,000 after buying an additional 139,280 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $37.18 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,115.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,115.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 173,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,346 shares of company stock worth $7,477,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

