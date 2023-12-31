Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Core & Main by 37.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 7.0% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 3.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $724,153,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 20,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $600,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,014.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $724,153,373.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,551,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,970,840. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

See Also

