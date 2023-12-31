Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Gentherm worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

THRM opened at $52.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Gentherm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

