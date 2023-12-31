Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,109 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,116 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,365,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,744,000 after purchasing an additional 506,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 963,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Archrock by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,389,749 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,495,000 after acquiring an additional 382,530 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Archrock by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Archrock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,287,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after acquiring an additional 190,711 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AROC opened at $15.40 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $253.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 116.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AROC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

