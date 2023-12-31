Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,483,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $18,992,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,236,000 after purchasing an additional 631,878 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 99.4% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,007,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,719,000 after purchasing an additional 502,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $21.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNLI. TheStreet lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,896.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $105,258 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

