Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. TheStreet cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of SBCF opened at $28.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

