Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,861 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $294.88 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $318.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.