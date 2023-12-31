Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,226 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 64.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,091,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $35,855,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at $16,570,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,412 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,300,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,792,000 after acquiring an additional 970,444 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $13.63 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 1.58.

SITE Centers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SITC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

