Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 68,341 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,341 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 62.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth about $614,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 31.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 227,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 54,719 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 18,361.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 51,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CLSA began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA opened at $3.32 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $396.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

