Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Walker & Dunlop worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,408,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,870,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,408,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 197,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,870,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $919,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,535,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $11,950,100 over the last 90 days. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.04. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $61.06 and a one year high of $113.67.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.13 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.21%.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.