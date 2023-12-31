Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Fortinet by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $448,218.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair cut Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 6th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

