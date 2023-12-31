Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 0.7% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $783.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $698.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $666.39. The company has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $407.27 and a fifty-two week high of $801.29.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,308.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

