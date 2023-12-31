HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HONE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HONE

HarborOne Bancorp Price Performance

HONE stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.74. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $42.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 11.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 54.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 246.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HarborOne Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.