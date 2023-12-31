Head-To-Head Review: GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) versus Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA)

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) and GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Selina Hospitality and GreenTree Hospitality Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selina Hospitality $183.93 million N/A -$197.11 million N/A N/A GreenTree Hospitality Group $137.03 million 2.80 -$55.42 million N/A N/A

GreenTree Hospitality Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Selina Hospitality.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selina Hospitality 0 0 2 0 3.00 GreenTree Hospitality Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Selina Hospitality and GreenTree Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Selina Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,988.15%. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Given Selina Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Selina Hospitality is more favorable than GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Profitability

This table compares Selina Hospitality and GreenTree Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A GreenTree Hospitality Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenTree Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Selina Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

(Get Free Report)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

