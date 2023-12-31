Head-To-Head Review: Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and WhiteHorse Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance $87.53 million 3.27 $15.68 million $0.68 18.09

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

12.3% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and WhiteHorse Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance 15.23% 13.19% 5.58%

Dividends

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 226.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. WhiteHorse Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and WhiteHorse Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 0 0 0 0 N/A WhiteHorse Finance 0 1 3 0 2.75

WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus target price of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 10.77%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds with an average credit quality of Baa/BBB or better. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Capital New York Municipal Bond Index and S&P New York Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio was formed on June 19, 1992 and is domiciled in the United States.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

