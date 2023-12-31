Head-To-Head Survey: ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) vs. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) and iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF pays out -62.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF N/A N/A N/A ($2.07) -12.11

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF N/A N/A N/A iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF 0 10 3 0 2.74 iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF 0 3 1 0 2.56

Given iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF is more favorable than ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF.

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation. LRGE was launched on May 22, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

