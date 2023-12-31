Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Bought by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 0.15% of Hercules Capital worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

HTGC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.67. 808,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.85% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HTGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.