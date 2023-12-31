Hess (NYSE:HES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HES. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.18.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $144.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.13. Hess has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

