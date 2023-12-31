HI (HI) Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. HI has a market cap of $2.86 million and $342,800.07 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00021640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,583.34 or 1.00000892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012020 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.79 or 0.00180327 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,032,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00101833 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $339,081.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

