Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.36.

HLLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other Holley news, CEO Matthew Stevenson acquired 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,476.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,599,373.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Matthew Stevenson bought 11,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,476.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,405,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,599,373.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ginger M. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,797.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Holley by 132.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holley in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Holley by 148.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. Holley has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $577.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Holley had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $156.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

