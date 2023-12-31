Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 2.2% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

HON stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.71. 2,256,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,685. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.33. The company has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

